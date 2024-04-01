Boeing’s (BA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Melius Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Melius Research in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,536. Boeing has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

