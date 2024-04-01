boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.51.
About boohoo group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.