boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.51.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

