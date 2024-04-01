Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 262.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

BORR traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,924,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,139. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $928.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 3.02.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

