Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $6.85

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $6.65. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 681,062 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $927.14 million, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 262.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

