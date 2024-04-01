Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,300 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $0.65. 725,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $426,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

