Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Braze Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. 1,506,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.14. Braze has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
