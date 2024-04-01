Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRZE. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. Braze has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

