Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 267 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 281,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

