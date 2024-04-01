Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $63.36. 2,614,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,185,678. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

