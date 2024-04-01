Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

BAC traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,544,980. The stock has a market cap of $296.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

