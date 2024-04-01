Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 417,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $50.95. 108,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,427. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Get Our Latest Report on BHF

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.