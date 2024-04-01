Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,800 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 1,533,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUF remained flat at $0.67 on Monday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

