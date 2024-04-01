Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $9.73

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $6.10 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth $38,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

