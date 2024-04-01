Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $84.11

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

TECH opened at $70.39 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after buying an additional 1,356,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,915,000 after buying an additional 1,306,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

