Brokerages Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $49.67

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHVN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Biohaven Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.