Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $244.82

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $201.90 on Monday. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

