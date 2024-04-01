Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Price Target at $235.56

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.56.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
IDEX Stock Down 0.4 %
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
