Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Price Target at $203.80

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IBP opened at $258.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $261.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.15.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.