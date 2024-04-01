Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Price Target at $203.80

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.80.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.
In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
