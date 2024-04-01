Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $44.42

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.58.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto
Li Auto Price Performance
LI opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
See Also
