Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price at $13.90

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

RLJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RLJ

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.