Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $42.13

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,314,000 after acquiring an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 762,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 105.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,749,000 after acquiring an additional 694,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

