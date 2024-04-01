Brokerages Set Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Target Price at $15.25

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $14,035,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,482,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 776,130 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $7,219,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,242,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 326.6% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 480,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 367,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.