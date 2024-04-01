Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

Brooge Energy stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,425. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.