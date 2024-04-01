Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Brooge Energy Stock Performance
Brooge Energy stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,425. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
