BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$112.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.77.

TSE:DOO traded up C$5.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$96.80. The company had a trading volume of 348,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.97.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

