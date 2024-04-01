BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.3 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:BTBIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.35. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.64.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
