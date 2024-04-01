BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BTBIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.35. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

