Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 54,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 69,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 168,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,546,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,564,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

