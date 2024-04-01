Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.40. 558,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,259. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.79. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

