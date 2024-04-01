Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Applied Materials by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Applied Materials by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,191. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.76. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

