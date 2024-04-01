Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.32. 25,594,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,165,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

