Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 154.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Bunge Global comprises 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

