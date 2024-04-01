Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cable One by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $414.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,548. Cable One has a 1-year low of $405.75 and a 1-year high of $768.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.56 and a 200 day moving average of $539.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.60.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

