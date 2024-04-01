Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.78. 1,419,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,185,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

