Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HBM. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.73.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,328. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.06.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

