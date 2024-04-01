Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $240.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $265.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.93 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,220,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.