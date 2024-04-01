Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.20

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.20 and last traded at C$27.77, with a volume of 92196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWB shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. Analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5966921 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.