Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

BITF has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $745.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.71.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 339,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

