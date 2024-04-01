Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 169.23% from the company’s current price.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $216.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

