Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stake Raised by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.62% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 553,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 315,597 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter.

CGXU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 287,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,688. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

