CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 605,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance

ACNDF stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. CapitaLand India Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$0.88.

Get CapitaLand India Trust alerts:

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.