Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Capri alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPRI

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Capri by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.