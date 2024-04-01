CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Given New $6.40 Price Target at UBS Group

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $7.00 to $6.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

CMAX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.79. CareMax has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CareMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CareMax by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CareMax by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its stake in CareMax by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CareMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

