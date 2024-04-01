CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Given New $6.40 Price Target at UBS Group

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $7.00 to $6.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMAX
CareMax Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CareMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CareMax by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CareMax by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its stake in CareMax by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CareMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.
CareMax Company Profile
CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
Featured Articles
