Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$148.20 Average PT from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.20.

CJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cargojet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$111.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$124.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.83.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.6809211 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

