Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $24.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,236,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

