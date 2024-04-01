Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Carriage Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Carriage Services stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $401.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

In other news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $369,521 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Carriage Services by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

