CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 668,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.7 days.
CCL Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,392. CCL Industries has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $54.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.
CCL Industries Company Profile
