CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 668,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.7 days.

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,392. CCL Industries has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $54.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia.

