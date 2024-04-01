Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

