Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $13.12 on Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $13.12 or 0.00018898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $158.68 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,033,534,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,033,315,068.493032 with 174,358,596.243032 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 14.22731934 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $96,481,927.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

