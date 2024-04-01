Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 9.6 %

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $48.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

