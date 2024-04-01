Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.54.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE CVE opened at C$27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.6896208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total transaction of C$541,682.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total value of C$541,682.00. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.