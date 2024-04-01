Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 4.2 %

CJPRY traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $12.42. 37,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

